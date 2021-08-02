Matt Damon Faces Backlash After Admitting He Said F**got ‘A Few Months Ago’

Hollywood actor and Democrat party activist Matt Damon has stumbled into a left-wing buzzsaw (again), facing heavy fire after admitting that he used the word “faggot” only a few months ago before being told by his daughter that the word is a “dangerous” gay slur.

Last weekend, while promoting his latest film, Stillwater, told the Sunday Times that one of his daughters wrote him “a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous” the word is.

Damon admitted that he used the word casually in front of his girls because he was used to hearing it used in a jocular manner when he was a kid. The word used to slur gay men “was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” he told the paper.

Damon said that his use of the word brought a rebuke from his daughter. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

But Damon’s admission and the story he seemed to think was a heartwarming tale about his daughter brought a backlash from leftist actors, activists, and journalists, stunned that Damon could only have just learned that “faggot” is considered a gay slur.

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner tweeted, “I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with.”

“Young Turks” panelist Adrienne Lawrence thought the story revealed more about Matt than it did his daughter. On Twitter Lawrence said, “If Matt Damon’s using homophobic slurs at the dinner table in 2021, you can’t tell me he’s not using racist slurs too.”

Hollywood writer and director Travon Free was shocked that Damon had only learned “months ago” that faggot was a slur.

“So Matt Damon just figured out “months ago”, by way of a “treatise” from a child, that he’s not supposed to say the word f*ggot,” he tweeted. “Months ago… Months ago.”

Hollywood Reporter TV critic Daniel Fienberg noted how Damon’s story was far from “charming.”

British journalist Stan Cross slammed Damon for even relating the tale of his daughter’s essay.

Gay activist Charlotte Clymer was disgusted that Damon only just learned that the word was taboo.

LGBTQ writer Jaclyn Moore was also shocked over Damon’s revelation.

