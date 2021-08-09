Chrissy Teigen Says She’s in Therapy Twice a Week Now While Sharing Photos from Obama’s Bash

Disgraced Joe Biden backer and former model Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from former President Barack Obama’s maskless birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard. She also revealed that she is in therapy twice a week after being exposed for her years of online abuse.

“really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three,” Teigen wrote, sharing five photos with her husband singer John Legend from their weekend celebrating Obama’s 60th birthday.

The photos show the couple holding hands clad in exquisite, all-white attire, as they strut around a luxurious property in Martha’s Vineyard.

Teigen faced heavy backlash after her years of cyberbullying — which included telling model Courtney Stodden to kill herself when she was a minor — was revealed.

The former model also shared a video from Martha’s Vineyard, in which she can be seen walking down a flight of stairs while singing “Happy Birthday,” before exiting Obama’s lavish, celebrity studded, maskless birthday bash amid the coronavirus Delta variant surge.

Other celebrities whom Teigen allegedly targeted include Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, who Teigen publicly called “a whore,” and actress Lindsay Lohan, as Teigen reportedly tweeted in 2011, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone.”

Fashion designer Michael Costello has also alleged to be a victim of Teigen’s, claiming she threatened his career and accused him of being a racist, saying, “racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Retailers including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target have parted ways with Teigen. She has also dropped out of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and stepped away from Safely, the home cleaning product line she launched with Kris Jenner.

Last month, Teigen said she feels like “utter shit,” and has been “depressed” and “lost” since retreating from public life after her historic episodes of cyberbullying have been exposed.

