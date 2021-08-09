Nolte: Barry’s 60th Birthday Bash Was an Appropriate F*ck You to Joe Biden

Barry Obama’s maskless, 60th birthday bash was the biggest fuck you to Joe Biden in the history of fuck yous.

Here’s His Fraudulency Joe Biden running around trying to scare everyone back into masks and lockdowns, and here’s Barry saying, You know what? Fuck you, Joe. I’m 60. I’m not one of those peasants you want to stick in a mask. I’m Barry, bitch! So I’m having my elite, maskless birthday party, and you’re just going to have to deal with it.

What other explanation could there possibly be for Obama holding a maskless, high-profile, elitist soiree just as Slow Joe and his allies in the fake media are on an anti-science, anti-math rampage to terrify us with the China Flu?

Think about it… At the very same time Biden and the discredited CDC and the fake media are ginning up their latest fear campaign, Barack and Michelle Obama put on a Huge Show in front of the whole world by sticking their collective finger directly in the eye of Biden and this fear campaign.

Obama’s maskless soiree not only put the White House on defense, but it also proved Obama doesn’t take this “delta variant” hysteria seriously. But what it really proved is that he doesn’t take Joe Biden seriously. And on both counts, Obama is exactly right.

For those who are actually interested in the truth, the truth is that despite all this ginned-up hysteria, the vaccinated are almost perfectly safe from a “breakthrough” China Flu infection that will prove fatal or land them in the hospital. The other truth is that Joe Biden is a walking joke no one should take seriously. So we should actually thank Obama for telling Biden, and his fear campaign, fuck you.

In fact, we should all hold hands and join Obama’s belligerent campaign to tell Biden, and his fear campaign, fuck you.

This might actually be the first time Barry has done something positive for a country he hates and for the people of this country, who he hates even more.

Honestly, if you think about it, the Obamas sent a great message to America… If you’re vaccinated, this pandemic is over. Don’t listen to the fear merchants. Don’t listen to Joe Biden. Go and live your life.

Anyway, from the looks of it, the most toxic thing at Obama’s 60th birthday bash was Chrissy Teigen.