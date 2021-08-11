Hollywood Cuomosexuals Slammed After Andrew Cuomo Resigns: Cuomosexuals Should Be on ‘Government Watchlist’

Alana Mastrangelo

Hollywood “Cuomosexuals” were slammed Tuesday on social media, after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his resignation.

A slew of Hollywood elites and talk show hosts showered the disgraced governor with praise during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, and even publicly declared themselves “Cuomosexuals.”

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced that he will resign his office in 14 days in the wake of an investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women. In addition to his sexual harassment scandal, Cuomo also fell under fire for his administration’s infamous handling of the state’s nursing homes during the pandemic.

Now, all of those who celebrated the soon-to-be former New York governor appear to have gone silent while social media users skewer and mock them on the internet.

“I’m sorry but everyone who was on that ‘Cuomosexual’ thing last year deserves to feel dumb as hell right now,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Andrew Cuomo cut Medicaid DURING A PANDEMIC. Yet the entire corporate media swooned over him as the ‘love Gov.’ Trevor Noah called himself a ‘Cuomosexual.’ Cuomo is but one criminal in a syndicate full of them, otherwise known as the Democratic Party,” another said.

“If you ever self-identified as Cuomosexual, you should be put on some sort of government watchlist,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Arrest everyone who called themselves a Cuomosexual,” another Twitter user commented.

“every person who has ever referred to themselves as a cuomosexual should be fined,” another echoed.

“#Cuomosexual hahahhaa. Amazing that the elites pandered to this moron,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Btw if you ever called yourself a ‘Cuomosexual’ you absolutely should resign from your job as well,” another tweeted.

“Trevor Noah” also began trending Tuesday on Twitter, as social media users recalled how the Daily Show host previously touted Cuomo’s “high” approval rating, and noted that people are “falling in love with him.”

“And I’m not gonna lie, those people include me. My Tinder profile now lists me as a Cuomosexual,” Noah added.

At the time of reporting, Noah and several others who previously gushed over Cuomo — including comedian Chelsea Handler, pop star Cher, TV host Ellen Degeneres, and actress Jada Pinkett Smith — have yet to comment on their “Cuomosexual” status following the governor’s resignation announcement on Tuesday.

