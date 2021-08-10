Dark Day for Hollywood’s ‘Cuomosexuals’ as Andrew Cuomo Set to Resign in Disgrace

A slew of Hollywood elites showered disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with praise during the pandemic. For months, celebrities like talk show hosts Ellen Degeneres, Trevor Noah, and Jada Pinkett Smith publicly declared themselves Cuomosexuals. Left-wing pop star Cher said “I’m in love with Andrew Cuomo.” Comedian Chelsea Handler said he was her “boyfriend” and she was “hot” for him.

The celebrity-filled public love affair turned to despair on Tuesday after Cuomo resigned. As of this reporting, the Cuomosexuals have stayed remained in the face of Cuomo’s scandal-ridden political demise.

I’m in Love With Andrew Cuomo 💋

“ANDY”🎶 — Cher (@cher) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, comedian Chelsea Handler called Cuomo her “boyfriend,” and said she was “hot” for him, as she voiced her enthusiastic support for the governor’s daily coronavirus press briefings.

“I mean, could Andrew Cuomo be any hotter?” the comedian said in one video.

“Just getting ready to re-watch my boyfriend’s press conference from this morning,” Handler said in another video. “I taped it on my VCR. I’m going to re-watch it — and that’s what I’m doing in quarantine. It’s just me and Andrew Cuomo, just him telling me what to do. And I like it.”

What’s been the nicest thing about self-quarantining? Getting to know @NYGovCuomo and all his goodness. I decided to put my thoughts on paper. You can read it on @voguemagazine. pic.twitter.com/c3gqta9UIh — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 31, 2020

In an interview with NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon last year, Handler even as far as to say that she had “a big crush on Robert Mueller” during the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, but then “a new man” [Cuomo] came into her life.

“I developed strong sexual feelings for [Robert Mueller], too,” Handler said. “And when he disappointed me in that investigation — didn’t come to fruition in the way that I had imagined — so it’s nice for a new man to come into my life.”

Watch Below:

Actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Ben Stiller also swooned over Cuomo, with Smith saying, “My celebrity crush right now: Governor Cuomo,” and Stiller calling Cuomo “the love Gov” and “a national sex symbol.”

“I called your brother Chris, he also said that now that you’re the love Gov., you kind of transcended politics, and now you’re just — you’re more of like a national sex symbol,” Stiller said.

Jimmy Fallon also claimed that “everyone” has a crush on Cuomo, adding, “he’s fantastic.”

Watch Below:

I really hope @NYGovCuomo sees this awesome @RandyRainbow video from one great New Yorker to another (@chelseahandler you got competish) https://t.co/nms03dutck — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 6, 2020

Did my Andrew get a haircut or is it only just a mirage? #Cuomosexual — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 5, 2020

The loveliest didn’t stop there, of course. Cuomo was famously awarded with an International Emmy Award for his daily televised briefings.

But the celebrity-filled public love affair turned to despair on Tuesday after Cuomo announced that he will resign his office in 14 days in the wake of an investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

The fall was truly epic for ol’ @andrewcuomo. All you #Cuomosexuals out there, come getcha boy before he embarrasses himself any further. Also, remember, those “celebrities” speak for what benefits them…not you! #AndrewCuomo pic.twitter.com/A5A7rr0Glu — Jack Schmidt (@SchmiThePatriot) August 10, 2021

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said during a Tuesday press conference.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced earlier this month that her investigation into Gov. Cuomo found he sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state law. The harassment included “unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and [making] inappropriate comments.”

In addition to his sexual harassment scandal, Cuomo has also fallen under fire for his administration’s handling of the state’s nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

A directive Cuomo made last March forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients in order to free up hospital beds — a move that resulted in additional nursing home deaths, which the governor’s administration was later accused of underreporting.

Now, it appears that celebrities have gone radio silent, as they mourn the disgraced Cuomo’s tenure as governor of New York, which is set to end in a fortnight.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.