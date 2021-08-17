Stephen Colbert Compares Capitol Hill Rioters to Taliban in Afghanistan

Left-wing CBS late night host Stephen Colbert has equated the January 6 rioters in Washington, D.C. to the Taliban in Afghanistan, suggesting U.S. forces should be deployed to fight those Trump supporters who stormed Capitol Hill.

During Monday’s episode of CBS’s The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert addressed President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has left the Taliban in full control of the country.

“Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a Civil War in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill,” the comedian said.

Colbert is the latest celebrity to compare the January 6 rioters to the Taliban in what appears to be an attempt by Democrats to draw attention away from President Biden’s botched retreat from Afghanistan.

Both Michael Moore and Rosanna Arquette have likened the Capitol Hill rioters to the Taliban in the few days since Afghanistan fell to the Islamic extremist group.

During Monday’s show, Colbert conceded that President Biden seriously botched the U.S.’s withdrawal but the comedian still managed to blame former President Donald Trump for his successor’s debacle.

“It’s hard to argue that Biden didn’t shank the withdrawal,” Colbert said, adding that it was a “massive intelligence failure.” He also took aim at Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who has denied comparisons to Saigon in 1975. “True,” Colbert said. “In Saigon, they speak Vietnamese.”

The comedian then pivoted and assigned blame to the Trump administration, claiming Trump’s actions “set the stage” for the “debacle.”

Colbert noted Trump started the troop withdrawal process from Afghanistan and that the Biden team “couldn’t stop the process.”

“Yes,” Colbert quipped. “‘They wanted to but they couldn’t stop the process.’ [That’s] also how he describes the birth of Eric [Trump].”

Biden downplayed the possibility of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan in the month’s leading up to the country’s dramatic and sudden fall.

“The Taliban is not … the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability,” Biden told reporters in July. “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan.”

