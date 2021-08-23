Nolte: After Thrashing Joe Biden, Angelina Jolie Breaks Instagram Record

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie thrashed His Fraudulency Joe Biden over his catastrophe in Afghanistan and broke a long-held Instagram record.

“Angelina Jolie has become the fastest Instagram user to gain one million followers,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 46-year-old actress joined the photo-sharing platform over the weekend, and she has quickly amassed more than seven million followers on Instagram.”

In just three hours, she earned 2.1 million followers.

What’s interesting is that Jolie used her Instagram debut to blister Biden’s disastrous pullout from Afghanistan.

“I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago,” she wrote. “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.”

“To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand,” she added.

So here we have one of the only Hollywood stars willing to call out His Fraudulency on this issue and look at what’s happened.

While the rest of Hollywood carries Biden’s water or screams about how THIS IS ALL TRUMP’S FAULT in the desperate hope the dumbshits who follow them can’t see what Biden’s done, Jolie published a thoughtful but honest criticism… She told a truth the left does not want to hear spoken and then broke a record on a platform where all kinds of big names dwell — big names who did not break that record.

Could it be that the public appreciates a celebrity and star who goes her own way, who’s her own man (so to speak), who’s willing to color outside the lines, and who’s not beholden and captured by Hollywood’s fascist Woke Plantation?

Jolie certainly wasn’t damaged over her criticism of Biden, at least not with the public, was she?

Id’ like to hope some others in Hollywood might see Jolie as an example and use that example to recapture some goodwill from the American public. But that would require moral courage, and if there’s one thing missing in Hollywood (outside of originality), it’s moral courage.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.