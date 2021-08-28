Gary Sinise Honors Fallen Troops in Afghanistan: ‘God Bless Our Gold Star Families’

Actor Gary Sinise, who portrayed Lt. Dan Taylor in the 1994 film Forrest Gump, posted a video tribute to the U.S. military personnel killed and wounded in Thursday’s suicide bombing attacks in Afghanistan on his social media profiles.

Sinise lowered an American flag to half-staff. He then said, “In honor of the 12 Marines [and] one Navy corpsman that we lost today in Afghanistan, the 15 wounded and everybody who is serving over in Afghanistan, God bless you. We you pray for you and your families. We pay tribute to all our fallen. We will never forget. Be safe. God bless all those serving and harm’s way.

He added, “God bless our gold star families.”

In honor of the lives lost today. pic.twitter.com/RGlBeSlw7z — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) August 27, 2021

Following Sinise’s video tribute, the number of confirmed U.S. military deaths in the terrorist attacks was updated to 13. Breitbart News reported, “Twin suicide bombings outside Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Baron Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 90 people, including 13 U.S. service members, and wounded another 150 people on Thursday, according to reports.”

Breitbart News has reported on many of the fallen services members, as family and friends pay tribute to them on social media.

You ever receive news that just grounds you to your core. Found out late last night that my nephew Hunter was one of the… Posted by Jc Lopez on Friday, August 27, 2021

In July, the Gary Sinise Foundation — a charity serving active and retired military personnel and emergency servicepersons — marked its ten-year anniversary and recent launch of a mental health services network.

Watch below:

Sinise received the Patriot Award — “the highest honor given out by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society” — in 2020 for his years of work for advocacy on behalf of U.S. veterans.

Media Research Center wrote of Sinise’s eponymous foundation’s charitable work:

Sinise has been a major supporter of veterans and the U.S. Armed Forces for over 40 years. His major philanthropic work has been done through his Gary Sinise Foundation, which he established in 2011, after raising money for Iraq War veterans. The foundation’s website states, “With the creation of the Gary Sinise Foundation, his crusade now supports all those who sacrifice on our behalf: active duty, veterans, first responders, and their loved ones.” The foundation raises money for veterans through fundraisers, offers relief to Gold Star families, and even builds specially adapted homes for vets to help them live their lives more normally after debilitating injury.

Sinise’s honoring of fallen U.S. military personnel stands in contrast with a broad ignoring of the terrorist attacks by Hollywood celebrities who who openly support President Joe Biden.

Jacob Bliss contributed to this report.