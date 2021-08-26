Hollywood Celebrities Who Endorsed Biden Ignore Afghanistan Suicide Bombings that Killed 13 U.S. Service Members

Hollywood celebrities who endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House have mostly ignored the carnage in Afghanistan on Thursday after twin suicide bomb explosions near Kabul airport killed 60 people, including 13 U.S. service members, making it the largest loss of American lives that the war-torn country has seen in a decade.

Instead, Biden-loving stars whistled as Afghanistan burned, promoting their movies, music, and books. And of course, some of them continued to bash former President Donald Trump.

None of them held President Biden accountable for the unfolding catastrophe. Biden addressed the country at 5 p.m. Thursday as the GOP’s calls for his resignation intensified.

Stars including Barbra Streisand, Cher, Patton Oswalt, Dave Bautista, and Rosie O’Donnell all looked the other way as the situation in Afghanistan continued to deteriorate and the White House scrambled to project some semblance competence.

Barbra Streisand — who has praised Biden for his “honesty” and “integrity” — promoted one of her old albums on Thursday, making no mention of the attacks in Afghanistan.

On this day five years ago, Barbra released 'Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway' 🎭 What's your favorite Broadway staple from the tracklist? pic.twitter.com/4SUeMzHwOd — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 26, 2021

Cher — who once sang “Joe will keep us safe” during a Biden campaign event last year– completely ignored the Afghanistan catastrophe on Thursday.

Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista promoted his upcoming movie Dune. The actor campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket last year.

Rosie O’Donnell made no mention of the Afghanistan attacks on Thursday, but she did find time to bash Donald Trump.

The Real Story Behind the $25,000 Trump Donation to Pam Bondi – The Daily Beast #arrestTRUMP https://t.co/myB3gBDjJK — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 26, 2021

NBC’s A.P. Bio star and stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt also ignored the bloodshed in Afghanistan, preferring to tweet a viral video of a toddler air-drumming. The star publicly supported Biden during last year’s presidential race, while also voicing his support for the violent far-left group Antifa.

This is the MOST chill & brilliant air drumming rendition of the “In The Air Tonight” beat drop ever. I am in awe. https://t.co/AfneMitSql — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 26, 2021

Sarah Silverman promoted her podcast on Thursday, making no mention of Afghanistan. The comedian campaigned last year for Biden, including an event to help flip Wisconsin blue.

Actor Mark Hamill engaged in Star Wars fan service without once mentioning Afghanistan. Last year, the actor headlined a fundraiser for Biden’s presidential campaign.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander shared his enthusiasm for a West Side Story rendition, while ignoring the carnage in Afghanistan. The actor expressed his confidence in the Biden administration earlier this year, saying he “slept with a sense of ease and hope” after one of Biden’s primetime addresses.

Gorgeous Alexandra!!! But then, you had me at hello. https://t.co/8vkQcRTXXs — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 26, 2021

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington tweeted about National Dog Day but otherwise failed to mention Afghanistan. The Hollywood star served as a host at last year’s DNC convention.

A small number of Biden-supporting celebrities acknowledged the carnage in Afghanistan on Thursday, including Mia Farrow and Josh Gad.

Somewhere in America, parents of Marines are praying that it wasn’t their child who was killed in Kabul- , that there wont be the dreaded knock at the door. I know because thats the way my sister learned that her only son had died in Iraq. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 26, 2021

My heart breaks for every single person affected by this horrific news out of Afghanistan. Absolutely horrific. Sending prayers to everyone involved. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 26, 2021

