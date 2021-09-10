Britney Spears Posts Thong Video After Father Filed to End Conservatorship: ‘This Is Really My Ass’

Pop superstar Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of herself in a thong. In a follow-up post, the singer shared a similar video of herself — apparently to show her nearly 34 million followers that the initial photo was not edited in any way — writing, “This is really my ass.”

“Here’s my ass !!!!” Spears wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing the image of herself in a thong. The post came just after her father filed to end the court conservatorship.

“Here’s a video so you guys can see this is really my ass !!!! No filters or cover ups … it’s the real deal !!!!” Spears wrote in the caption of her follow-up Instagram post, sharing a video of herself swaying back and forth in the scantily clad underwear garment. “Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will … it STAYS UP … it DOESN’T TALK BACK … and it’s EXTREMELY RELIABLE.”

Before posting her underwear photos, Spears took to Instagram to share several semi-nude photos of herself — this time, sans shirt and bra, holding her breasts.

“I’m reposting these pics cause the first time they were really fuzzy !!!!! Here’s a clearer version of these pics,”

“And if you’re like most and have no idea what I’m talking about then fuck it … here’s the caption that went with these from before !!!!⁣” the singer continued, adding a quote about youth by actress Sophia Loren:

“There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.” – Sophia Loren.

This is not the first time Spears has posted semi-nude content to her Instagram account.

Over the past few months, the Oops!… I Did It Again singer has shared several images of herself holding her breasts without a shirt and bra on.

Fans have reacted to this content in the comment section of her posts with a combination of praise and confusion.

In July, Spears’ new attorney petitioned to oust her father James Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, and replace him with a professional accountant.

On Tuesday, the pop star’s father filed to end the court conservatorship. The next hearing in the conservatorship case is scheduled for September 29.

