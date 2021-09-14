Pop Star Grimes Brings Sword ‘Crafted from a Colt AR-15′ to Met Gala

Grimes, the experimental musical artist and mother to Elon Musk’s youngest child, brought a sword “crafted from a Colt AR-15” to the Met Gala on September 13, 2021, as a fashion accessory.

USA Today explained that Grimes, née Claire Elise Boucher, carried “a sword accessory made of melted guns.”

The singer-producer said, “It’s from these people who are getting people’s [guns] who don’t want to have their automatic rifles anymore, and are melting them down and making them perfect replicas of medieval swords, which I think is just so cool—I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

Photos of Grimes’ outfit show an inscription on the blade of the sword, which reads: “Crafted from a Colt-AR-15A3.”

The blade also bears the logo of MSCHF, an art collective, and its Guns2Swords project. The Guns2Swords homepage explains, “We’re destroying your guns and forging them into swords.”

The site instructs potential customers to either send the artists a description of a gun that they would like to be reshaped — or pay $5,000 for a sword that the group has already made from a gun.

The Met Gala is an annual gathering known for its over-the-top fashion from Hollywood celebrities and other elites. The 2021 event featured similarly clownish political statements, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in a Chick-fil-A-evoking “Tax the Rich” dress and soccer activist Megan Rapinoe flaunting a clutch reading “In Gay We Trust.”

Further hypocrisy was on display during the evening, as the celebrity guests were allowed to disregard New York City’s indoor mask mandate — yet the commoners staffing the gala still had to wear masks.

