Rap Star Nicki Minaj Compares Cancel Culture in U.S. to Communist China: ‘Don’t Y’all See What’s F**king Happening?’

As the mainstream media attacks her for expressing skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine, rap superstar Nicki Minaj has hit back against cancel culture, comparing it to the suppression of free speech in Communist China.

In a recent Instagram stories post, Nicki Minaj defended her right to question government authority when it comes to the vaccine.

“You should be able to ask questions about anything you’re putting inside your body,” she said, noting that women often interrogate much more innocuous things, like wig glue.

“But you can’t innocently ask question about something going in your body?” she continued. “I remember going to China and they were telling us you cannot speak out against the people in power there, et cetera, and I remember all of us thinking, oh, ok, we understand and we respect the laws here and that it’s so different from where we live.”

Minaj warned about cancel culture’s insidious effects on free speech.

“But don’t y’all see what’s fucking happening?” she said. “Don’t y’all see that we are living now in that time, where people will turn their back on you for not agreeing? People will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question.”

Pardon some of the coarse language in this, but @NickiMinaj went on Instagram Live last night to her 157,000,000 followers and gave a very powerful speech about how America’s Cancel Culture is turning us into a country like China. I love to see people waking up & standing up! pic.twitter.com/MXy9y8q1E6 — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 16, 2021

Nicki Minaj has faced widespread criticism for her social media posts expressing skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine, including one in which she said she turned down an invitation to the Met Gala over its vaccine mandate.

“If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met,” she tweeted earlier this week. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

MSNBC’s Joy Reid blasted Minaj for her comments, saying the rapper was putting people “in the position of dying.”

Minaj also claimed a male relative experienced alarming side effects from the vaccine that included swollen testicles. Dr. Anthony Fauci has dismissed her claim, saying “there’s no evidence that it happens.”

The rapper has also faced backlash for sharing clips from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, which has defended Minaj’s right to speak her mind.

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Minaj has also claimed that Twitter tried to censor her after she posted about the vaccine.

As Breitbart News reported, the social media giant claimed it did not censor Minaj, saying in a statement, “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.”

