Left-Wing Late Night Hosts Teaming Up with John Kerry for ‘Climate Night’ Programming

Far-left late night hosts — including Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, James Cordon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Samantha Bee, who have a collective net worth of roughly $388 million — are banning together for “climate night” on Wednesday, September 22, devoting the theme of their shows to the leftist climate change agenda.

“All of us at #LNSM are excited to join @fallontonight, @thedailyshow, @colbertlateshow, @latelateshow, @jimmykimmellive and @FullFrontalSamB for #ClimateNight tomorrow! Check out @SethMeyers’interview with @JohnKerry on 9/22,” Late Night with Seth Meyers tweeted Tuesday.

When asked why he was participating in the night, Kimmel, whose net worth sits around $50 million, said, “I don’t want to die.”The late night host is fearing for his life comfortably in a 5,500 square foot Hollywood Hills home which has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. He also has a smaller Hermosa Beach getaway.

“I’m thrilled to participate in ‘Climate Night,'” Bee, who purchased a $3.7 million New York City apartment a few years ago, said. “But maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it’s urgent?”

Colbert, whose net worth is $75 million, said he is “proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn’t part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution.”

It remains unclear how the celebrities justify their generally climate-unfriendly lifestyles of multimillion-dollar homes and private air travel with their purported devotion to the left’s climate change agenda.

Noah, for example, purchased a superfluous $20.5 million estate in Bel-Air in 2019, only to sell it and upgrade for a$27.5 million, 11,000 square foot, 6 bed, 9.5 bath mansion in the same neighborhood this year. He also has a 3,600 square foot New York City penthouse.

And, as of late last year, the comedian was reportedly the member of an “exclusive car club – for a hefty fee, of course – which allows him access to luxury cars every month.” It remains unclear if his swanky choices are eco-friendly.

Despite his questionable choices, in terms of displaying his devotion to the environment in his lifestyle, he is in good company. Fallon, for example, put his New York City penthouse on the market for $15 million and owns a 3,500 square foot, 6-bedroom, 5.5 bath Hamptons home, which includes a gym, a 5-car garage, pool, barn, workhouse, and two guest cottages.

Similarly, Cordon has a mansion in Los Angeles but notably sold his north London home in April.

Seth Meyers, who has a 3,300 square foot residence in New York City and a weekend home in Connecticut, is interviewing Biden climate czar John Kerry on Wednesday — a fitting addition to the night, as Kerry, too, enjoys a hypocritical lifestyle, frequenting on private jets, as you do. Ironically, in 2019, Kerry took a private jet to Iceland to accept an environmental award. He defended the action as “the only choice for somebody like me.”

“I’ve been involved with this fight for years. I negotiated with President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris. And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean,” he said, even though teen climate activist Greta Thunberg did just that.

“I have to fly, meet with people, and get things done,” John Kerry said. As Breitbart News detailed, the climate change activist utterly failed “to explain why he opted for a private jet over a commercial flight, as private jets emit an estimated 40 times more carbon per passenger.”

“I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive,” he claimed, although he did not immediately explain how he planned to offset his emissions.

Kerry’s family jet has flown at least 16 times this year alone, despite his warnings of a dire climate crisis.