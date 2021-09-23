Matthew McConaughey Confirms He’s Considering Political Run: ‘I’m Measuring It’

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who has hinted at the consideration of a Texas gubernatorial run, confirmed during an episode of his podcast this week that he is “measuring” a political run.

During the latest episode of his podcast Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends, the Dallas Buyers Club star thanked the members of the band Midland for urging him to run for office in Texas, and he confirmed he is still tossing the idea around.

“Well, thank you, man. I’m measuring it. Look, it’s going to be in some capacity. … I just — I’m more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician,” he said, explaining he is inspired to pursue politics because it needs “redefinition.”

“So I go, well, that’s a reason not to, but then I go, no, that’s exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I’m measuring, you know, what is my category? What’s my embassy?” the Dazed and Confused star said.

In March, McConaughey said a run for Texas governor is a true consideration, and months later, reports surfaced of the famed actor “quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles, including a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO.” That same month, the Gentleman star went to bat for universal mask-wearing, surmising it does not take away one’s identity and freedom.

“There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful,” he continued, asking everyone to “take one for the team here.”

However, in the past few years, the Oscar-winning star has come out in favor of some left-wing causes. In 2018, for example, he spoke at a student march for gun control, where he urged law-abiding Americans to “take one for the team” and give up their “assault weapons.”

Yet, he has not necessarily participated in the America-bashing rhetoric of some of his leftist colleagues. Speaking of his role in the Civil War epic Free State of Jones in 2016, McConaughey said it made him “happy to be, and honored, to be an American.” Last year, the actor spoke out against the “illiberal” left, deeming them both “condescending and patronizing.”

On July 4, McConaughey offered a bizarre Independence Day message, telling Americans that the country is “basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains, we are going through growing pains.”

“This is not an excuse to say this is just a reality,” he said, adding that it is a time to “keep maturing,” striving, climbing, and building.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

Notably, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has weighed in on the prospect of the Hollywood star jumping into the political fray, deeming him a good guy but noting he has never taken a real position on politics.

“Yes, we do know him. And listen, there’s no doubt that he’s a good guy. He’s a great guy. He’s very engaging, but there is similarly no doubt that he’s never taken a position on politics,” the governor said during an episode of the Hugh Hewitt Show. “And as people who really know what politics is all about, once you start taking positions, your popularity as some Hollywood hero begins to wane, and people pigeonhole you in one category or another.”

“[W]e’ll just have to wait and see if he starts taking positions,” he added.