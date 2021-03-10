Matthew McConaughey Says Run for Texas Governor ‘A Real Consideration’

Actor Matthew McConaughey recently proclaimed that a run for governor in the state of Texas is a “true consideration.”

The Oscar-winning star recently hinted to the Crime Stoppers of Houston podcast that he has not shut the door on a run for the state’s top office.

Watch below:

The Dallas Buyers Club star has hovered around politics in the past. For instance, in an interview last year, he noted that politics is “broken” but seemed to say he may throw his hat in the ring at some point. “Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” McConaughey told Hugh Hewitt in Nov.

McConaughey holds a variety of political and policy opinions that fluctuate between traditional left and right ideas. In March of 2018, for instance, he spoke out in favor of an “assault weapons” ban.

Still, despite his stance against assault weapons, McConaughey recently warned activists not to let the total gun abolitionists “hijack” the March For Our Lives movement. He added that he believes in “responsible gun ownership” and noted that he does not support a total gun ban.

The Free State of Jones star has often said he is proud to be an American. Last year he called out leftists for being “illiberal” as well as “condescending and patronizing” with their cancel culture push. McConaughey also urged Hollywood to accept the fact that Donald Trump was president and that the haters needed to just get over it.

McConaughey has involved himself in many high-profile campaigns over the last decade. Last month, the actor and producer joined an effort to plan a benefit to help the victims of the winter storms in the Lone Star State.

Last year, the Interstellar star also used his position as a celebrity to help Texas hospitals in need of PPEs.

McConaughey shared a photo of truck full of the supplies, and thanked Lincoln Motor Cars for their assistance. “Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” he tweeted.

Also in April of last year, he donated 80,000 masks to first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

