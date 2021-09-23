‘Top Chef’ Host Padma Lakshmi Takes Fire from Pro-Abortion Fans as Show Sets Season 19 in Texas

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is taking fire from pro-abortion fans as the show sets its 19th season in Houston, Texas. Lakshmi reacted to critics in a series of tweets this week, and suggested fans donate to funds that will help women terminate the lives of their unborn children.

“[Padma Lakshmi] disappointing to see Top Chef filming in Texas, considering their draconian laws on women’s bodies,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to the pro-life law recently enacted in Texas, which bans more abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

.@PadmaLakshmi disappointing to see Top Chef filming in Texas, considering their draconian laws on women's bodies. https://t.co/Otejfmjs7I — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 22, 2021

On Tuesday, the Bravo reality series announced it would be filming the 19th season of its popular cooking competition in Houston — its fourth time filming in Texas. Previous filming locations have gone to San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin, according to a report by The Wrap.

Shortly after Top Chef‘s announcement, fans criticized the show for choosing a city in Texas over the states recently enacted life-saving law.

“This is so disappointing that you are filming in Houston. I would have thought this would have been one of the last places they’d film in right now,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is my favorite show on earth, but it is SUCH a disappointment to hear you’re bringing the show to Texas,” another said. “I don’t understand why you would bring all that revenue to such a controversial place right now. As a super fan, please, please, please reconsider your location!!”

“Really you are going to do a show with everything going on in Texas now? Gross. I will not be watching this season,” a third reacted.

Lakshmi, who’s long-been a supporter of left-wing causes, attempted to defend the show’s decision to film in Texas, stating the “show highlights the small businesses that hire the very same women” who she says are under attack from laws that would prevent them from being able to end the lives of their unborn children.

“Texans are up against so much right now- a hateful anti-abortion bill, erasure of voting rights, and a humanitarian & Constitutional crisis at the border,” the Top Chef host claimed. “Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. Its govt & the majority of its ppl oppose [Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R)]’s heinous bills.”

Texans are up against so much right now- a hateful anti-abortion bill, erasure of voting rights, and a humanitarian & Constitutional crisis at the border. Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. Its govt & the majority of its ppl oppose @GovAbbott's heinous bills. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 23, 2021

“Our show highlights the small businesses that hire the very same women, BIPOC ppl & low-income folks that these laws harm most,” Lakshimi said in a follow-up tweet. “Only 11% of Americans believe that abortion should be illegal. The govt doesn’t have the right to force ppl to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.”

Our show highlights the small businesses that hire the very same women, BIPOC ppl & low-income folks that these laws harm most. Only 11% of Americans believe that abortion should be illegal. The govt doesn’t have the right to force ppl to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 23, 2021

From there, Lakshimi provided a link so that her followers and fans can help fund the termination of unborn children.

“Help Texans directly by donating to 9 Texas abortion funds,” she said.

I’m continuing this fight here on the ground with local branches of @PPACT, @AbortionFunds & @ACLU. Help Texans directly by donating to 9 Texas abortion funds here:https://t.co/HD202lJfJy pic.twitter.com/RIt5JgnPJd — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 23, 2021

