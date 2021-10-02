Watch Video for Democrat-Slamming Anthem ‘Am I the Only One’ By Rocker Aaron Lewis

Country music rock star Aaron Lewis has released a music video to his hit single “Am I the Only One,” setting the anthem to a montage of patriotic Americana as well as images from Black Lives Matter riots and COVID-19 shutdowns.

“Am I the Only One,” co-written by Ira Dean and Jeffrey Steele, is a rallying cry for patriotism, especially for U.S. military personnel. But the song also hits a note of despair over the country’s far-left turn, which has led to large-scale societal breakdown and attacks on America’s heritage.

The single, which was released in July, takes aim at left-wing activists who tore down historic statues and laid waste to major cities during last year’s widespread riots.

The music video goes further by incorporating footage of closed businesses and empty store shelves during the pandemic.

“Am I the only one here tonight, shakin’ my head and think’ something ain’t right,” the song begins. “Is it just me, am I losing my mind, am I standing on the edge at the end of time?”

The song continues:

Am I the only one / Willin’ to bleed / Or take a bullet for being free Screamin’ what the hell at my TV / For tellin’ me / Yeah you’re tellin’ me That I’m the only one / Willin’ to fight / For my love of the red and white / And the blue, burnin’ on the ground Another statue comin’ down / In a town near you Watchin’ the threads of Old Glory come undone

As Breitbart News reported, “Am I the Only One” climbed the iTunes charts when it was released earlier this year, passing Big Red Machine’s “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift, over the July 4th weekend. To date, versions of the song posted to Lewis’ official YouTube account have been viewed nearly 7 million times.

The music video coincides with Lewis’ tour, which includes upcoming stops in Grand Prairie and Nacgodoches, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Other stops include Salamanca, New York; Charleston, West Virginia; Kansas City, Missouri; Aurora, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Lewis led a crowd of people in a “fuck Joe Biden” chant during a recent concert in Pennsylvania.

Aaron Lewis (Staind) giving Joe a proper salute…. pic.twitter.com/JTaVEI2N7s — Patriot239 (@patriot2392) September 27, 2021

Last month, Breitbart News spoke to co-writer Jeffrey Steele about his career and his own recent single, “Afghanistan.”

“Afghanistan” was inspired by the Biden administration’s disastrous pull out that left thousands of American civilians and allies stranded behind enemy lines and led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

