Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Creator Compares Series Villain to Donald Trump

The creator of Netflix’s wildly popular series Squid Game has compared one of the show’s “VIP” villains to Donald Trump, claiming the former president seemed like he was “running a game show, not a country.”

South Korean writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk made the facile comparison in an interview with Indiewire.

Hwang said his inspiration for the dystopian show came from several real-world events, like the implosion of Lehman Bros. in 2008, the rise of social media giants, and the cryptocurrency boom.

“Then Donald Trump became the president of the United States and I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game,” he said, speaking through a translator.

“It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”

Squid Game, which Netflix made available last month, follows a group of debt-burdened South Koreans who agree to participate in a mysterious game in the hopes of winning a large monetary prize. But they soon discover that losing results in their death, with the prize growing with each round.

The”VIP” villains, who arrive in the show’s seventh episode, are wealthy foreigners who watch the game from behind anonymous masks. In the Indiewire interview, Hwang didn’t clarify which of the VIP’s he thought resembled Trump.

Squid Game has become one of Netflix’s most talked-about new shows and is believed to be one of the streamer’s most-watched series. The show has also been a smash hit in its native South Korea, where it has struck a chord for the way it portrays economic disparity and the power of the ultra-rich.

