Alyssa Milano: Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Should Be Pulled

Left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano says Netflix should pull veteran comedian Dave Chappelle’s special The Closer, adding that it is “really important to hold people accountable” in this new era of cancel culture.

After being asked by a photographer to share her thoughts on the so-called “Chappelle controversy,” Milano said, “I think there’s no room for any hate speech right now in America.”

“I think Netflix should pull the special, and Dave should actually sit down and have a conversation with people from the community so that they can tell him why they were hurt by it.”

The photographer asked Milano if she thinks “cancel culture” will be good in the long run, or if “this environment of political correctness” will end up hurting the entertainment industry in the end.

“I think it’s really important to hold people accountable,” the actress answered.

Chappelle calling out the 2SLGBTQQIA+ agenda, saying “gender is a fact,” and defending free speech during his comedy special spurred a protest on Wednesday outside of Netflix’s California headquarters.

“They cancelled @jk_rowling, they started calling her a TERF. I didn't even know what that was, but I know that trans people make up words to win arguments… I'm team TERF.” — Dave Chappelle#SexNotGender pic.twitter.com/VSxzrohZWM — Women's Voices (@WomenReadWomen) October 7, 2021

Milano spoke to the photographer after being arrested Tuesday at a demonstration outside the White House in support of Senate Democrats’ effort to pass the so-called “Freedom to Vote Act,” which would seize power from states to oversee their elections, curtailing their ability to implement their own voter identification requirements.

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

Earlier this month, the actress ranted about how “fucked up Americans right now” and a Supreme Court that she claims is “packed with abusers.”

Milano also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

“Use your privilege to destroy your privilege.” My speech at the #womensmarch2021. pic.twitter.com/ivfEcQAsPm — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2021

Milano’s public declaration was in reaction to the pro-life law — which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — enacted in Texas last month.

