Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’m a Grateful Student’ of My Trans Child

Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis, a gun control pusher, Planned Parenthood spox, who backed Joe Biden in 2020, is expressing renewed support for her biological son coming out as transgender, calling herself a “grateful student” of all the new lessons in gender identity.

“I’m a grateful student. It’s learning new terminology and words,” the Halloween Kills star said in a recent interview with People.

Curtis revealed this past July that her biological son, with whom she shares with husband Christopher Guest, now identifies as a woman named Ruby, saying she watched “in wonder and pride” as the transition unfolded.

“I have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Curtis said at the time.

In the new interview with People, Curtis, who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, said she still makes mistakes when navigating Ruby’s new identity.

“I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes,” said Curtis. “You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.”

According to Ruby, coming out was “scary.”

“It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby told the outlet. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Curtis asserted that she always had a suspicion that Ruby would be transgender.

“I knew that Ruby had used the word bi. But gender identity and sexual orientation — those are two separate things,” said Curtis.

“And I knew that Ruby played female avatars in video games,” Curtis added. “But when you ask, ‘Did you have an inkling that Ruby was trans?’ I would say no. But when I replayed Ruby’s life, I went, ‘Hmm, that, that, those, hmm.’”

The Knives Out star told AARP Magazine in July that she and Her husband, screenwriter Christopher Guest, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”