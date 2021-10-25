John Oliver Attacks Cops Threatening to Quit over Vaccine Mandates: ‘F***ing Let Them!’

Comedian John Oliver, who has advocated for defunding the police, recently ridiculed law enforcement personnel across the country who have threatened to quit their jobs over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

John Oliver went on an anti-police rant during Sunday’s episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight.

“If an officer wants to quit over this, fucking let them,” the British comedian said to audience applause. “Let the individuals who clearly don’t care about public safety stop being in charge of public safety. It’s really that simple.”

Watch below:

“when officers are asked to follow simple rules or face consequences, a not insignificant amount of them flip their shit. so you know what ? if an officer wants to quit over this, fucking let them.” John Oliver – Police and Vaccines

PART 3 of 3 pic.twitter.com/3UBoiYDKGO — creative chaos (@KrallIan) October 25, 2021

In the segment, Oliver made a bizarre comparison between vaccine mandates and Black Lives Matter.

“The constant refrain we hear from cops every time they kill an unarmed black person is, ‘They should have complied with commands’, because as long as you comply, things will supposedly go well,” he said. “But that only seems to work one way. Because when officers are asked to follow simple rules or face consequences, a not insignificant amount of them flip their shit.”

Oliver has a history of using his HBO show as a platform for anti-police rhetoric. Last year, the comedian gave his support to the “defund the police” movement, which advocated for stripping law enforcement of public funding.

He said America should move away from traditional policing and toward policies “like stable housing, mental health services, and community organizations.”

