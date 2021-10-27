Caitlyn Jenner Defends Dave Chappelle: ‘100 Percent Right’ to Call Out ‘Woke Cancel Culture Trying to Silence Free Speech’

Caitlyn Jenner backed comedy icon Dave Chappelle as he continues to draw fire from the perpetually indignant 2SLGBTQQIA+ activists who were triggered by jokes in his latest Netflix comedy special.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds,” tweeted Jenner.

Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2021

Jenner’s entry to the very public debate follows almost two weeks of controversy since Chappelle first made his opinions clear.

His Closer special has generated vicious attacks from 2SLGBTQQIA+ groups over jokes about transgenders and gays, as well as his assertion “gender is a fact.” “I’m team TERF,” Chappelle said in the show, declaring his alliance with “trans-exclusionary radical feminists.”

As Breitbart News reported, last Wednesday, transgender Netflix employees and their allies walked off the job to protest Chappelle, calling on Netflix to commit to producing more transgender and “non-binary” shows, and to hire more trans employees at the highest levels of the company.

Watch below:

They also demanded Netflix acknowledged the “harm” he has inflicted on transgender people for expressing a different opinion.

For his part, Chappelle has said he won’t speak with critics of The Closer unless they “admit” that comedian Hannah Gadsby, who attacked Netflix for defending him, “isn’t funny.”

Dave Chappelle to transgender activists: "you will not summon me, I am not bending to anybody’s demands.” https://t.co/y9F1WMcEWw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2021

“If you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” Chappelle said in a video posted Monday to his Instagram account.

Watch below:

“First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”