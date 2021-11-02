Carole Baskin Sues to Have Netflix Remove Her Scenes from ‘Tiger King 2’

Netflix’s Tiger King star Carole Baskin has filed a lawsuit to stop Netflix from using old footage of her for its sequel series, Tiger King 2.

Netflix recently released an official trailer for Tiger King 2 which feature Baskin. But Baskin says she wants nothing to do with the follow-up series and is demanding that the streaming giant remove all footage of her, TMZ reported.

Baskin notes that all the footage that Netflix has is merely unused film that was not part of the original Tiger King, and that she did not join the production to participate in new filming for Tiger King 2.

The animal activist was unhappy with the first series which she feels cast her as the villain. She is also upset that the original series made it seem as if she were responsible for the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis.

Baskin says in her lawsuit that she only signed contracts to join the first series and that Netflix does not have the right to shoehorn old footage into a second series that she did not sign to join.

She is asking for a judge to force Netflix to remove any and all footage of her that was originally left on the cutting room floor.

Baskin was given control of Joe Exotic’s zoo by a federal judge in Oklahoma after Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to a 22-year federal prison sentence for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin murdered.

Baskin also sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment.

The first Tiger King series focused on the rivalry between Exotic and Baskin as the latter launched a campaign against the former, accusing the flamboyant businessman of abusing the animals in his park.

The trailer for the second series again raises questions about Baskin’s first husband. Rumormongers say his body was fed to Baskin’s tigers after he was murdered.

