Watch: Kanye West Backs Trump, Trashes TikTok, Cancel Culture, and Abortion Icon Margaret Sanger

Grammy-winner and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West (now just, Ye) reaffirmed his support for former President Donald Trump, said he’s “above” being canceled, criticized the mob mentality behind #metoo, trashed tech corporations like TikTok and those “completely controlled” through social media; he hit on being “shadow banned on Twitter during the election,” the disproportionate amount of black abortions in the U.S., and much more.

“I still got a red hat on today. I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand,” Ye said about an hour into a 144 minute interview with rapper Noreaga and DJ EFN on their Drink Champs show.

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging chat Ye reiterated his belief that black Americans “are still inside of our genocide,” adding, “50 of all black deaths a year is abortion. Plan B was created by Margaret Sanger with the KKK for black population control.

Watch below:

Indeed, Planned Parenthood Federation of America has distanced itself from Sanger, her decision to speak before the Ku Klux Klan in 1926, condemned her support for sterilizing the disabled, and denounced her support for “placing so-called illiterates, paupers, unemployables, criminals, prostitutes, and dope fiends on farms and in open spaces as long as necessary for the strengthening and development of moral conduct.”

Ye also addressed #metoo.

“They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will — that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing,” he said. “It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind-control we’re in.”

