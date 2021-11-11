A slew of videos depicting the chaos that erupted last week during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Music Festival show the mayhem, which resulted in at least nine deaths, from multiple perspectives.

Fans and social media users expressed their outrage and called into question the moral character of the rapper, who appeared to continue singing “as he watched” fans being injured in the crowd.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place” at Astroworld. But fans did not appear impressed.

“This is you literally encouraging the crowd to disrespect security, while they are trying to make a path for medical to pass through,” one Twitter user said, sharing a video of Scott continuing with his performance, despite a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights being clearly visible from the stage.

“Another [disturbing] video,” a second Twitter user wrote. “Travis Scott continues to sing as he watched a [sic] unconscious fan at [Astroworld].”

A third video shows a female concertgoer appearing to climb a ladder on the side of the stage as she frantically tried to get concert crew members’ attention regarding injuries in the crowd.

The woman was followed by a male concertgoer who also climbed the ladder, and can be heard repeatedly shouting for crew members to “stop the show.”

“People are fucking dying, I want to save someone’s life! That’s somebody’s kid!” the man can be heard shouting in another video from a different angle.

A fifth video appears to show a concert attendee having a seizure on the ground while the crowd around him desperately attempts to get Scott’s attention, to no avail.

“You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot [Astroworld],” commented another Twitter user, who shared a video of the rapper standing high up on a platform, continuing his show while several police officers tended to an injured concertgoer on the ground.

While Scott did not appear willing to stop his concert during the medical-related chaos at Astroworld last week, the rapper does appear to be willing to stop his performances when it comes to other more mundane issues.

In the wake of last week’s tragedy, some social media users have resurrected video footage from Scott’s previous concerts to showcase his “antics and apathy,” implying that the rapper’s behavior at Astroworld was not an isolated incident.

“This is my introduction to Travis Scott so his antics and apathy don’t surprise me,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing a video of the rapper interrupting his performance to chase what he called a “nerdy ass” photographer off the stage.

In another resurfaced video from 2015, Scott can be seen stopping his concert in Switzerland to spit on a fan and call for the crowd to “fuck him up” for allegedly trying to steal his shoe.

Moreover, in 2017, Scott was charged for encouraging fans to rush a stage. The rapper’s performances are known for being chaotic shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in unruly behavior involving mosh pits, crowd surfing, and stage diving.

The day after Scott’s performance at Astroworld, “Chester Bennington,” the name of the late lead vocalist of rock band Linkin Park, trended on Twitter, as social media users circulated an old video showcasing what they said musicians are supposed to do when they see a concertgoer appear to be in danger.

In that resurfaced video, which went viral on Saturday, Linkin Park members can be seen stopping their performance mid-song upon seeing a fan fall, and repeatedly demanding that members of the crowd pick him up.

When an individual on Twitter suggested that harmful occurrences are “exactly what’s supposed to be happening in a mosh pit,” another Twitter user replied, referring to the Linkin Park concert video:

“No, THIS is exactly what’s supposed to be happening in a mosh pit.”

