Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor for the unfinished film Rust, filed suit against its lead actor and producer Alec Baldwin Wednesday, declaring “Mr. Baldwin cannot hide” from responsibility for the fatal on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director.

Deadline quoted from Mitchell’s filing, which says, “Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself.”

Mitchell’s complaint also alleges: “Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of the firearm.”

The Associated Press notes that the suit indicates Mitchell “was standing next to Hutchins and within 4 feet (1.22 meters) of [Baldwin], and was stunned when he fired the gun inside the tiny church on Bonanza Creek Ranch on Oct. 21.”

The suit claims, “Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he fired a gun without checking it, and without having the armorer do so in his presence.”

Mitchell is represented by Gloria Allred. Her suit is also against Rust producers, Rust production companies, armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, and others.

Breitbart News reported that Baldwin spoke to reporters on October 30, 2021, and told them he was “extremely interested” in limiting the use of firearms on movie sets.

Baldwin’s statement on limiting firearm usage came nine days after the fatal shooting on the Rust set.

