Watch: Fans Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ at Chris Stapleton Concert

Joe Biden-bashing fans fired off “Let’s go Brandon’ chants this week during country music star Chris Stapleton’s concert, video posted to social media shows.

“Let’s go Brandon at the Chris Stapleton concert. Lol,” the Twitter page that posted the “Brandon” chant video reads.

Let’s go Brandon at the Chris Stapleton concert. Lol pic.twitter.com/d9P5ptGoZu — Stephanie T (@stephijo0728) November 19, 2021

“Let’s go Brandon” is the less profane version of “Fuck Joe Biden,” which critics of the president have been heard chanting from collage and professional sports stadiums and arenas to concerts.

“Fuck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon!” chants have also rang out during vaccine mandate protests from New York to California.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

"F Joe Biden" Chant thousands of municipal workers, FDNY, EMS, SDNY, as they march across Brooklyn Bridge to stop mandates pic.twitter.com/kxN7Pd3KM8 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

Last month, some of the thousands of fans who showed up to see country music superstar Jason Aldean in Tampa, Florida, burst out into “Fuck Joe Biden” chants.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

These resounding and often spontaneous chants are merely an audio reflection of the widespread disdain a clear majority of American voters have for Joe Biden. The president recently hit two new record lows in the RealClearPolitics poll of all polls. This week, Biden’s average job approval rating, for the first time, dipped below 42 percent.

