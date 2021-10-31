Video: Country Music Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ at Jason Aldean Concert

Some of the thousands of fans who showed up to see country music superstar Jason Aldean in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night burst out into “Fuck Joe Biden” chants, video posted to social media shows.

“Country Music Fans chant ‘FJB’ at a Jason Aldean Concert. #FJB #LetsGoBrandon,” one Twitter user said in a tweet, which shows video of the ruckus crowd singing the searing slogan. “You said it” the singer could be heard saying from the stage.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

Country Music Fans chant “FJB” at a Jason Aldean Concert. #FJB#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/4URPXBjzEB — 🍁Katrina Stuck in Newsom Purgatory🍁 (@BeachyKeenBabe) October 31, 2021

The profane phrase is a familiar refrain for Joe Biden, who’s public approval currently sits at a dismal 39 percent. Indeed the honeymoon for Biden is over and, according to Gallup, his recent 11-point drop in averaged approval in the first ten months of his tenure marks the largest decline in approval during the same point in any presidency since 1953.

Unlike “Fuck Joe Biden” chants, the good news for the president is hard to find. Another 57 percent of Americans say the economy has worsened on Biden’s watch. Some 60 percent of those respondents blame Democrats for the economic decline.

To be sure, a majority of likely voters across every spectrum said they are familiar with the “Fuck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon!” chants. And from bars to sporting events to vaccine mandate protests to music concerts, Americans are getting in on the game.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

"F Joe Biden" Chant thousands of municipal workers, FDNY, EMS, SDNY, as they march across Brooklyn Bridge to stop mandates pic.twitter.com/kxN7Pd3KM8 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

Earlier this year, Jason Aldean cheered on his son wearing a “Hidin’ From Biden” t-shirt, commenting on his wife’s instagram page, saying “My boy!”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson