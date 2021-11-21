Dan Aykroyd’s Brother Peter, Who Also Starred on ‘SNL,’ Dead at 66

Nov. 21 (UPI) — Peter Aykroyd, a former Saturday Night Live featured player/writer and the younger brother of comedy legend Dan Aykroyd, has died at the age of 66, the sketch-comedy show announced.

This weekend’s edition of SNL featured a photo of the late Canadian performer — who appeared on the show 1979-80 — with his birth and death years 1955-2021.

The SNL Twitter feed also showed “Java Junkie,” a short comedy film starring Aykroyd and Teri Garr.

Peter Aykroyd

1955-2021

SNL '79-'80

"The Java Junkie" pic.twitter.com/5IJWJTezgz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

His other credits include PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, Nothing But Trouble, Coneheads, The New Avengers and SCTV.

The cause and circumstances of Aykroyd’s death have not been disclosed, and his brother has not publicly commented on it.

Dan Aykroyd — 69 — starred in the first four seasons of SNL from 1975-79. He can now be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.