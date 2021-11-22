Kanye West Teaming with Drake for Concert to Free Jailed Chicago Gang Leader Larry Hoover

Pop stars Kanye West and Drake will put their long-standing rivalry to rest for one night at least by teaming up for a concert for jailed Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover.

Kanye West announced the “Free Larry Hoover” concert event in an Instagram post, calling the December 9 event at the Los Angeles Coliseum “God’s Plan.” The rap star mogul previously attempted to persuade then-President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Hoover, who is serving six life sentences for murder, extortion, and other gang-related charges.

The concert announcement comes after West pleaded with Drake in a video message earlier this month to bury the hatchet and work together on Hoover’s behalf.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” West said. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake, on December 7, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

He added: “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together.”

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

Larry Hoover’s son praised the pop stars, as well as recording executive J Prince, for organizing the concert.

“With Ye, Drake and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a love one wrong or unjustly incarcerated,” said Larry Hoover Jr. in a statement sent to multiple news outlets. “Free my father!”

