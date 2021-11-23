Chrissy Teigen Torched for ‘Out of Touch’ Eyebrow Transplant Post: ‘People Suffering Trying to Pay Bills’

Disgraced Joe Biden supporter and former model Chrissy Teigen was slammed for her “out of touch” Instagram post about her eyebrow transplant, as fans pointed out that other people are “suffering” and “trying to pay their bill” amid Biden-era inflation.

Teigen took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal that she had undergone a hair transplant to fill in her eyebrows after damaging her eyebrows by plucking them in the past, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The disgraced cookbook author shared before-and-after photos, and warned teenagers not to overpluck their eyebrows as she did. But a number of social media users found Teigen’s post to be “out of touch with reality,” with one referring to it as “rich people problems.”

“People are needing life saving transplants & your out of reality self gets eyebrow transplants,” one Twitter user reacted. “Yay for you!

“Who give a dam! All these people suffering, and trying to pay they bills. They have real problems,” another wrote. “I don’t have eyebrows. I have thyroid disease. And I don’t care. That a real problem. Chrissy Teigen needs to disappear. For Real.”

“The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!” another Twitter user commented.

Teigen responded, sharing a screenshot of the Daily Mail headline to her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“WHY are people so fucking riled up over any little thing I do?” the former Sports Illustrated model wrote over the screenshot. “You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack.”

This is not the first time Teigen has upset her fans. Last week, fans of the Netflix drama Squid Game expressed their anger over her pricey party based on the popular South Korean show, calling the disgraced model “tone deaf.”

Squid Game is about people in major financial debt performing a series of life-threatening challenges in an attempt to win a copious amount of cash inside a large glass piggy bank.

Teigen has faced heavy backlash since it was revealed earlier this year that she used to engage in cyberbullying, which included telling model Courtney Stodden to kill herself when she was a minor.

The former model has been complaining — while living the high life — about being canceled ever since. In August, Teigen attended former President Barack Obama’s maskless and “sophisticated” 60th birthday bash at his $12 million estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

Afterward, she shared photos of herself with her husband singer John Legend at Obama’s lavish estate on Instagram, where she also revealed that she is in therapy twice a week after being exposed for her years of cyberbullying.

