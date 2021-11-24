Debra Messing Shames Media: Waukesha Massacre ‘Was Not an Accident… Don’t Minimize’ Crime

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Debra Messing accepts the Excellence in Media award at the the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for GLAAD
Warner Todd Huston

Left-wing activist actress Debra Messing found herself uncharacteristically on the opposite side of the left-wing corporate media, Wednesday, when she took to Twitter to scold news outlets for saying that the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was a mere “accident.”

As one news outlet after another called the November 21 outrage an “accident” or a “car crash,” Messing found herself at odds with people with whom she is usually in accord. Messing was outraged that the “mainstream media” didn’t call the alleged actions of suspect Darrell E. Brooks, Jr., for what they are. In her estimation it is a “massacre.”

“Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT,” Messing tweeted on Nov. 24. “Call it by its name #WaukeshaMassacre. And it was a domestic terror attack. Don’t minimize. Please.”

Messing responded to the arrest of Brooks, who stands accused of plowing an SUV into crowds of people attending the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade, killing six people, including one child, and wounding at least 62 others.

Prosecutors called Brooks’ actions “intentional.” Thus far there has been no release of information detailing his alleged motives for driving his car at high speeds through the crowd of parade goers.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, one media outlet after another insisted on calling the attack on the parade an “accident,” or downplaying it as a mere “car crash.”

Examples include:

Many more examples can be seen at Breitbart News’ report from Tuesday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.