Debra Messing Shames Media: Waukesha Massacre ‘Was Not an Accident… Don’t Minimize’ Crime

Left-wing activist actress Debra Messing found herself uncharacteristically on the opposite side of the left-wing corporate media, Wednesday, when she took to Twitter to scold news outlets for saying that the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was a mere “accident.”

As one news outlet after another called the November 21 outrage an “accident” or a “car crash,” Messing found herself at odds with people with whom she is usually in accord. Messing was outraged that the “mainstream media” didn’t call the alleged actions of suspect Darrell E. Brooks, Jr., for what they are. In her estimation it is a “massacre.”

“Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT,” Messing tweeted on Nov. 24. “Call it by its name #WaukeshaMassacre. And it was a domestic terror attack. Don’t minimize. Please.”

Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT. 🔥Call it by its name🔥#WaukeshaMassacre And it was a domestic terror attack. Don't minimize. Please. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 24, 2021

Messing responded to the arrest of Brooks, who stands accused of plowing an SUV into crowds of people attending the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade, killing six people, including one child, and wounding at least 62 others.

Prosecutors called Brooks’ actions “intentional.” Thus far there has been no release of information detailing his alleged motives for driving his car at high speeds through the crowd of parade goers.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, one media outlet after another insisted on calling the attack on the parade an “accident,” or downplaying it as a mere “car crash.”

Examples include:

HAPPENING NOW: The man accused of deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, WI makes his first court appearance. https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/ewQzezVAXH — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2021

BREAKING: Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 23, 2021

Watch Live: Waukesha parade crash suspect makes first court appearance https://t.co/C4LosspN2L — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2021

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — At least 6 children injured in Wisconsin parade crash listed in critical condition, 3 others in serious condition. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 22, 2021

The suspect in the deadly Waukesha parade crash has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicidehttps://t.co/IHJZAvjzlX — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 23, 2021

Police chief Dan Thompson confirms the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade crash is Darrell Brooks, 39, from Milwaukee. He will be charged with five counts of intentional homicide, with additional charges based on the investigation. Latest: https://t.co/USJPgyMAmc pic.twitter.com/8BYnhFsDue — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2021

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies say members killed in parade crash https://t.co/5U8dKrb32X pic.twitter.com/7oGDJfWhiy — The Hill (@thehill) November 23, 2021

Many more examples can be seen at Breitbart News’ report from Tuesday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.