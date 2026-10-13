Nolte: Text Appears to Show Cornell University’s Alleged Gang Rape Victim Was Not Incapacitated

According to Jane Doe, the woman who claims she was gang raped by seven members of the Chi Phi frat house at Cornell University in the early morning hours of October 20, 2024, the men gave her drugs and alcohol until she was too incapacitated to know they were raping her.

Nevertheless, as of now, all the contemporaneous evidence we have seen points to a 20-year-old woman who showed up at a frat house after having a few drinks, agreed to a threesome, and then agreed to hours of group sex, which she would later describe in a text (approvingly) as a gang bang.

Then, about two weeks later, after news of the event spread around campus and she felt slut-shamed, Jane Doe gave a statement to the campus police where she still agreed that everything that happened to her that night was consensual, including the drinking and the consumption of illegal drugs.

It was only two years later (and a few weeks before a midterm election) that Jane Doe cried rape by way of a high-profile civil suit with the claim that seven Chi Phi frat brothers, now known as the Cornell 7, drugged her into oblivion so they could gang rape her.

The ensuing drip-drip-drip of text messages that various reports claim were written by Jane Doe in the days and weeks after the event show the exact opposite, and on Tuesday, a text message has been released that, if it is indeed hers, raises questions about her claim of being incapacitated by drugs.

According to the timestamp, this text message was written by Jane Doe during the very same hours when she now claims to have been incapacitated and raped.

At 3:05 a.m. on October 20, 2024, one of Jane Doe’s sorority sisters texts, “You coming home tn”?

Jane Doe replies with “idk.”

Translation for the text-challenged…

Are you coming home tonight? I don’t know.

I would take this a little further and say that 1) Jane Doe has not alleged in her civil suit that her alleged rapists took away her phone, 2) or that one of her alleged rapists used her phone to send texts, so 3) what kind of rapist(s) allows their victim to hold on to her phone and send text messages during a rape?

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) appointed the state’s disgraced attorney general, Letitia James, as a special prosecutor on this case. And as we all know. Big Tish can manufacture a criminal indictment using nonsense like Donald Trump paying back his loans with interest. This Cornell 7 case, though… I don’t know. Maybe Letitia James can bury these guys under the prison yard. Maybe there’s more evidence to come. Maybe. From what we know now, though, this rape allegation is nothing more than a hoax, and almost certainly a political hoax launched to interfere with the midterm elections.