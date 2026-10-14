‘Big Bang Theory’ Producer Chuck Lorre: A Society that Abandons God will Turn to Communism

Hollywood producer Chuck Lorre — known for being behind popular sh0ws like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men — said societies that abandon God end up turning toward tyranny.

“When civilizations or cultures took God out of the picture, they replaced it with a Communist party, with a fascist dictator,” Lorre said during his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“It’s the same idea: ‘Organize around me. It doesn’t matter if I’m right or not, organize around me.’ And people will,” the producer warned. “And if you take that away from them, they get angry.”

“It freaks them out,” Lorre added. “Because it’s like the tent pole. That tent pole moves, the tent comes down and everything, you know, if you believe that this is the truth and someone says, ‘No, it’s not. It’s bullshit,’ everything else you believe is in fair play. Everything.”

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Elsewhere in their discussion, the Hollywood producer told Rogan that “as glorious” as “fame and adulation and fancy cars” are, such worldly entities are “not the real solution.”

“The real solution — I’m going to say it and then regret it — but the real solution is a spiritual solution. You have to find something beyond this world,” he said.

Rogan then chimed in, asking, “Why would you regret saying that?” before inquiring with a laugh: “Because you live in L.A.? Because you’re in your bubble?”

The Young Sheldon producer responded by stating that he didn’t want to be associated with “new age bullshit.”

“But I don’t know any other way,” Lorre added. “And I do know that in my own life, seeking a spiritual illusion — not finding it, but the act of seeking it — there’s some salvation in that.”

Rogan agreed, adding, “I don’t think there’s anything silly about it.”

“And I think the problem is, the term has been co-opted,” the podcast host continued. “The term ‘spirituality’ has been co-opted by people that you do consider to be flaky. That’s the problem.”

Lorre agreed, adding that he believes other people have given “spirituality” a “bad name.”

Notably, the Hollywood producer is also no stranger to attempting to give others a bad name.

Last month, Lorre called First Lady Melania Trump a “Yugoslavian escort” during his acceptance speech at a charity gala in Los Angeles. He also called President Donald Trump a “Russian asset” and joked about the idea of the president having a heart attack.

The White House responded by advising that Lorre “seek psychiatric help.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.