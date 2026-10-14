Somaliland Enters Second Day of Celebrations as Thousands Praise Trump with U.S. Flags and Fireworks

Celebrations in Somaliland, with thousands of people gathering with American flags and fireworks, have continued for a second day after President Donald Trump acknowledged the nation-state inside Somalia as a separate country.

In a video on X, “thousands of Somalilanders” were seen gathering in central Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland to thank Trump. Residents of Somaliland were seen holding an upside-down American flag and dancing.

Breitbart News previously reported that Somalilanders have been celebrating after Trump mentioned the nation, and that Trump’s face and the American flag were seen shining on buildings.

In another video posted on X, Somalilanders were seen celebrating in the capital city, and thanking Trump for his comments “distinguishing Somaliland from Somalia.”

Somalilanders were seen waving flags in the video and celebrating.

“If President Donald J. Trump formally recognizes Somaliland, history, and generations to come, will remember him as a leader who helped bring Somaliland’s aspirations into a new era,” one person, Ahmed Abdlahi wrote in a post on X. “Somaliland can become the ‘Taiwan of Africa,’ advancing through innovation, technology, and economic prosperity.”

The celebrations in Somaliland come after Trump praised Somaliland during a rally, stating that it was “a totally different country” from Somalia.

Trump’s comments come after Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that Trump was a “great man.” Abdullahi added that Trump “could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland.”

“I think President Trump is a great man,” Abdullahi shared about Somaliland, which was first formally recognized by Israel in 2025. “He made history, and he could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland, which will cooperate unconditionally in the fight against terrorism, in the fight for marine security, and safer world trade routes as well, in a strategic, very important location.”

After Trump’s comments about Somaliland, that nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation explained in a press release that Trump’s “remarks affirm” the reality that Somaliland “has its own internationally defined borders, inherited at independence and consistent with the African Union’s principle of respect for borders existing at independence.”

Per the press release:

The Republic of Somaliland became independent on 26 June 1960 and restored its sovereignty within its 1960 borders on 18 May 1991. Since then, it has built functioning institutions and held successive presidential, parliamentary, and local elections. The November 2024 presidential election marked the sixth peaceful transfer of power, reaffirming the Republic of Somaliland’s democratic tradition.

“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to peaceful relations with its neighbours and to resolving differences through respectful dialogue,” the press release continued. “It expresses its gratitude to President Trump for acknowledging the reality of the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign, independent country. This affirmation comes alongside the Republic of Somaliland’s formal recognition by Israel and its established partnership with Taiwan. The Government looks forward to working with President Trump’s Administration to deepen constructive engagement between the two sides.”