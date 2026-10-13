Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Jonathan Fahey says federal investigators have “probable cause” that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) committed immigration crimes since a judge signed off on a warrant for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents to raid her Washington, DC, home.

As Breitbart News reported, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials confirmed on Monday that Omar’s home had been raided as part of a federal probe. Fahey says that because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is involved, the case focuses on the issue of immigration, but details remain unclear.

“The big picture here is a federal judge in Washington, DC, signed off on a search warrant. That means there’s probable cause that a federal crime was committed, and there would be evidence of that crime in the area to be searched, which in this case was Representative Omar’s home,” Fahey told the New York Post‘s Chadwick Moore.

In particular, Fahey said it could not have been an easy task for federal investigators to secure a judicial warrant on Omar’s home, considering D.C. judges tend to be left leaning, telling the Post that “a judge must have been very convinced” by the evidence presented.

In response to the investigation and DHS raid on her home, Omar said she was being targeted by the Trump administration for her politics.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” Omar said. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

This is not the first time federal investigators have looked into Omar.

Former President Joe Biden’s DOJ began an investigation into Omar’s finances after reports suggested she had amassed a multimillion-dollar net worth since being elected to Congress, the New York Times reported in January.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.