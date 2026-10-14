Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Erupts on Newsom for Putting Billionaires Over Working Class ‘Once Again’

Mark Ruffalo, left-wing star of Marvel’s The Avengers series, is has called out California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, this time over Newsom’s effort to torpedo a state-wide billionaire tax.

Ruffalo blasted Newsom in an X post where he railed that the Gov. constantly “sells out the working class people for the billionaires.’

At issue is Newsom’s vocal support of Prop 42, a proposal meant to torpedo any new state wealth tax on the state’s billionaires. In his statement in support of the move to ban wealth taxation, Newsom said that he fears that wealth taxes would be a threat to people’s retirement savings.

“I am proud to stand with firefighters, blue-collar unions, veterans, seniors, and small businesses in support of Prop 42. We all agree that Californians deserve to have their retirement and life savings protected from new state taxes so those savings are there when they need them,” the governor said in a statement.

But Ruffalo is striking back at Newsom for his opposition to new wealth taxes.

“Once again. Just like the Paramount Merger Gavin Newsom does what he always does. Sells out the working class people for the billionaires again and again. Not only that but endorses a bill that will make it impossible to tax the wealthy at all.,” the actor wrote on X on Wednesday.

Ruffalo has taken aim at Newsom before, most especially for the gov’s support of the merger between Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery.

In Sept., Ruffalo accused Newsom of working to help Donald Trump, of all people, over the merger deal.

The rabid antisemitic actor called the settlement a betrayal and a “huge win to Trump.”

Ruffalo also blasted Newsom for vetoing a state AI bill early this month.

Ruffalo slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over his veto of an AI safety bill, calling it “a mistake,” and asking the public to “follow the money” when analyzing Newsom’s decisions.

“AI is now a real-life technology, and love it or hate it, most everyone agrees it will make a massive impact on all of our real lives,” Ruffalo wrote in an op-ed for TIME magazine, titled, “Governor Newsom’s Veto on the AI Bill Was a Mistake.”

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