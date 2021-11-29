Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Bombs, Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Has Muted $14M Debut

Nov. 28 (UPI) — The animated family adventure, Encanto, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ghostbusters: Afterlife with $24.5 million, followed by House of Gucci at No. 3 with $14.2 million, Eternals at No. 4 with $7.9 million and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Clifford the Big Red Dog at No. 6 with $4.9 million, King Richard at No. 7 with $3.3 million, Dune at No. 8 with $2.2 million, No Time to Die at No. 9 with $1.7 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 box office take was $92.6 million compared with last weekend’s $80.4 million when Ghostbusters: Afterlife was No. 1.