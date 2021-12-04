Hulu Pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ Special Following Viewer Backlash

Hulu has pulled a 50-minute special titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell following online backlash by viewers who believed it was a documentary produced by the Disney-owned network, as well as those who were seemingly appalled over the timing of the special.

Astroworld: Concert From Hell became available Wednesday on Hulu. It was presented as the first episode of a series, which added to the confusion, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times., which confirmed that Hulu removed the special shortly after facing backlash.

Hulu users took to social media to express their confusion and dismay over the release of the special, which aired less than one month after a crowd surge at the November 5 event during rapper Travis Scott’s performance left ten people dead — including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died November 14 and was buried before Thanksgiving.

“Astroworld victims haven’t been put in the ground yet, and the media already has a special on Hulu. We are in hell,” one Twitter user lamented.

Hulu really moved fast as hell to make a documentary and named it Astroworld: Concert from Hell. I am crying at everyone trying to make their profit from that event — Jonathan Tucker (@PacmanJT) December 2, 2021

“Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started,” another Twitter user wrote. “Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

“The Astroworld: Concert from Hell doc on Hulu puts blame on concert goers ‘not caring’-no type of structural analysis & they didnt interview the RN who said medics there were undertrained, under staffed & HPD was useless. Shit seemed directed by Live Nation/Travis Scott himself,” another tweeted.

“Hulu is sick for making an Astroworld Doc 3 weeks after it happened,” another said.

The special was originally aired on the Houston station KTRK-TV, which is owned and operated by the ABC network; ABC and Hulu are both owned by Disney, and Hulu streams ABC programs. Astroworld: Concert From Hell can still be viewed on KTRK’s website.

