Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival Hit with $10 Billion Mega Lawsuit over Fatal Stampede

The Astroworld Festival has been hit with a $10 billion lawsuit representing more than 1,500 concert-goers, the largest suit to date over the fatal stampede that has so far left ten people dead and many more injured.

Attorney Brent Coon, founder of the Houston-based Brent Coon & Associates, is spearheading the mega lawsuit against rapper and headliner Travis Scott and other defendants. In a press release, Coon slammed the defendants for what he described as their effort to downplay their responsibility in the stampede.

“We will roll over every rock in this matter. Everyone associated with these types of events has the power to halt conduct that is resulting in injury to attendees,” he said.

“It has been terribly disappointing that some defendants have already gone public misstating and down-playing their responsibilities that attach to events such as this. Anyone involved can at least temporarily stop an event when safety becomes a serious issue.”

He added; “Trying to publicly dodge culpability is irresponsible and inconsistent with what really goes on behind the scenes in these events.”

The firm has requested the court consolidate the 1,547 cases involved into one courtroom to provide for more “efficient management” of the claims.

Rapper Travis Scott is facing multiple lawsuits related to the AstroWorld stampede, which took place during a performance at NRG Park in Houston on November 5. As Breitbart News reported, attorney Thomas J. Henry has filed a $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 alleged victims.

The rapper has offered to pay for the funeral costs of the ten people who died during the stampede. The family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount — the youngest victim — has rejected the rapper’s offer.

