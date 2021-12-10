Timeline of Events Since Jussie Smollett Reported Attack

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. Some key moments in the story:

Jan. 22, 2019

— Smollett receives a racist and homophobic threatening letter at the studio in Chicago where “Empire” is filmed. Police later say they believe Smollett sent the letter himself.

Jan. 29, 2019

— Jussie Smollett tells police he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m. The actor says the men used racist and homophobic slurs, wrapped a rope around his neck and poured an “unknown substance” on him. Police say Smollett, who is Black and gay, told detectives the attackers also yelled he was in “MAGA country,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan that some Trump critics call racist and discriminatory.

Jan. 30, 2019

— Chicago police say they’ve reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance camera footage, including of Smollett walking downtown, but none shows the attack. Police obtain and release images of two people they want to question, calling them “persons of interest.”

— Reports of an assault on Smollett draw outrage and support for him on social media from some politicians and celebrities.

Jan. 31, 2019

— Smollett’s family issues a statement calling the attack a hate crime and disputing claims that he changed his story.

Feb. 1, 2019

— Smollett issues a statement saying he’s OK, that he’s working with authorities and has been “100 percent factual and consistent on every level.”

Feb. 2, 2019

— Smollett opens a concert in West Hollywood, California, with an emotional speech, saying he had to play the show because he couldn’t let his attackers win.

Feb. 13, 2019

— Chicago police pick up two brothers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after police learn at least one worked on “Empire.” Police question the men, who were returning to Chicago from Nigeria, and search their apartment.

Feb. 15, 2019

— Chicago police release the brothers without charges after arresting them on suspicion of assault and holding them for nearly 48 hours. A police spokesman says they’re no longer suspects.

Feb. 16, 2019