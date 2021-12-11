Jimmy Fallon Gushes over Biden: ‘You’re Bringing Class Back’ to the Presidency

NBC’s The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon gushed over President Joe Biden, telling him that he is “bringing class back” to the presidency by attending events at the Kennedy Center and mingling with the elite, unlike former President Donald Trump.

“I was at the Kennedy Center, and I saw Republicans and Democrats in the crowd,” Fallon told Biden. “Everyone was laughing at jokes and listening to great music — everyone seemed cordial and nice, and I go, ‘This seems like this should be much easier to get along with everybody.'”

Biden responded by stating that “the Trump arm of the Republican Party — which seems to be the Republican Party now — did not even show up at the Kennedy Center. They wouldn’t go to the awards.”

“So all the people you have — we saw at that event, which was a very fulsome event — were people who in fact, are Republicans, but they’re the kind of — like, for example, a lot of Republicans and Democrats used to get really on well together,” Biden added.

Watch Below:

Biden went on to mention his friendship with the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS), saying, “We were friends. We disagreed, but we were friends.” He quickly shifted into attacking Republicans.

“We used to have an awful lot of that relationship, and there still exists, except that the QAnon and the extreme elements of the Republican Party and what Donald Trump keeps sort of — seems to me, feeding the, with the big lie, it makes it awful hard.”

Fallon then implied that Trump was not a classy president because he did not mingle with the elite, telling Biden, “It was great to see you there [the Kennedy Center].”

“We gave you a standing ovation, because I go, ‘Here he is, he’s bringing class back. He’s a classy guy.’ You’re bringing class back to the office, and I thought it was amazing that you did that,” Fallon added.

Biden’s poll numbers are in the 30s in one poll after another as many Americans struggle in an economy marred by record inflation. But Biden blamed his tanking approval on American workers getting “inaccurate information.”

Biden is not the only Democrat politician that Fallon has been gushing over.

Last year, the late-night host interviewed disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) at the height of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. During the interview, Fallon described Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic as “honest” and “perfect,” and praised the governor for giving the public “facts.”

In August, after Cuomo resigned following New York attorney general Letitia James (D) concluding he sexually harassed at least 11 women, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appeared to try to hide the gushing interview it conducted the year prior with Cuomo, by turning the YouTube video to “private” mode, which blocks the public from viewing the now-embarrassing video.

