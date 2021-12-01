GOP Poll: Joe Biden at 36 Percent Approval Rating

President Joe Biden only has a 36 percent approval rating, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll released Wednesday.

The poll showed that 52 percent of Americans strongly disapproved of Biden while 6.9 percent merely disapproved of his job performance.

Only 4.6 percent of respondents had no opinion of Biden.

The poll featured 1,082 likely voters between November 26-29 and was released on December 1.

The poll shows Biden at a lower approval rating than Rasmussen Reports, who released a poll showing 43 percent approving of his job performance.

A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters released in November also showed Biden with only a 38 percent approval rating.