Biden White House Christmas Special Receives Massive Mocking: ‘Freaking Weirdos’ ‘Out of Touch’

A video of nurses dancing and singing “We Need a Little Christmas” during the celebrity-studded White House Christmas special is getting roasted on online. “Freaking weirdos,” one Twitter reacted. “I cannot but marvel at how out of touch this administration is,” another said.

As Chinese coronavirus cases surge around the United States this Christmas, the dancing nurses are back, dancing in a viral video yet again — but this time, they are performing in the East Room of the White House.

The nurses were part of New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir. A video of the performance was posted to Twitter on Thursday by former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian.

Twitter users had a field day mocking and slamming it.

“I’m a Republican now,” another Twitter user reacted.

“This is hell on earth,” another commented.

“Impeach 46,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I refuse to believe that anyone enjoys this,” another said.

Although most of the nurses were wearing masks, a few of them — and First Lady Jill Biden — were not. And one nurses who wasn’t wearing a mask was “belting out a solo,” as one Twitter pointed out.

At the time of publication, the video — which was posted to Twitter on Thursday morning — has garnered more than 6 million views.

