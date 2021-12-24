Biden White House Christmas Special Receives Massive Mocking: ‘Freaking Weirdos’ ‘Out of Touch’

A video of nurses dancing and singing “We Need a Little Christmas” during the celebrity-studded White House Christmas special is getting roasted on online. “Freaking weirdos,” one Twitter reacted. “I cannot but marvel at how out of touch this administration is,” another said.

As Chinese coronavirus cases surge around the United States this Christmas, the dancing nurses are back, dancing in a viral video yet again — but this time, they are performing in the East Room of the White House.

The nurses were part of New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir. A video of the performance was posted to Twitter on Thursday by former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian.

Watch Below:

Joe & Jill Biden invited singing nurses to perform in the East Room. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/6Y12jHXOT3 — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 23, 2021

Twitter users had a field day mocking and slamming it.

I cannot but marvel at how out of touch this administration is https://t.co/ynN1KwFR50 — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 24, 2021

“I’m a Republican now,” another Twitter user reacted.

“This is hell on earth,” another commented.

“Impeach 46,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I refuse to believe that anyone enjoys this,” another said.

This makes me want to renounce my US citizenship. https://t.co/XB97G6bopA — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) December 23, 2021

Biden admin took nearly a full month after the Omicron travel ban (which did nothing) to ramp up testing. Not an understatement to say they spent more time planning weird celebrity TikTok videos &…whatever this is…than they did on things that might actually help fight COVID. https://t.co/UmwsDjqs96 — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 23, 2021

Although most of the nurses were wearing masks, a few of them — and First Lady Jill Biden — were not. And one nurses who wasn’t wearing a mask was “belting out a solo,” as one Twitter pointed out.

I am amused by the idea that wearing a mask is very important unless you’re belting out a solo. https://t.co/995BZ7RJ88 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 23, 2021

The Biden administration is an absolute joke. This is real! https://t.co/FOA4SiBbnl — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 23, 2021

This is a real thing that happened in the White House. pic.twitter.com/GqbpDnwjz4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 23, 2021

Imagine being George Washington and seeing this https://t.co/yreSVfkN2c — FoxworthForCongress (@FoxworthFor14) December 23, 2021

This is disturbing https://t.co/DzpAeauLou — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) December 23, 2021

We are a complete and utter embarrassment around the world thanks to the white trash in the White House https://t.co/jjAeeZVpf6 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 23, 2021

At the time of publication, the video — which was posted to Twitter on Thursday morning — has garnered more than 6 million views.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.