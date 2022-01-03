Box Office — ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ #1 for Third Weekend

Jan. 2 (UPI) — Spider-Man: No Way Home is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $52.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The comic-book adaptation crossed the $1 billion global milestone last month. Last weekend, Spider-Man earned $83 million with the total for all films $145 million compared with this weekend’s $94.6 million.

Coming in at No. 2 in the United States and Canada this week is Sing 2 with $19.6 million, followed by The King’s Man at No. 3 with $4.5 million, American Underdog at No. 4 with $4.1 million and The Matrix Resurrections at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are West Side Story at No. 6 with $2.1 million, Ghostbusters: Afterlife at No. 7 with $1.4 million, Licorice Pizza at No. 8 with $1.2 million, A Journal for Jordan at No. 9 with $1.2 million and Encanto at No. 10 with $1 million.