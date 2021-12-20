Nolte: Halyna Hutchins’ Dad Says Alec Baldwin ‘Partly Responsible’ for Killing Daughter

Anatoly Androsovych now says Alec Baldwin is at least “partially responsible” for accidentally shooting his daughter.

Androsovych, 61, at first refused to criticize Baldwin over the death of his daughter, cinematographer Halenya Hutchin, who was shot and killed on a film set by Baldwin in October.

But in the wake of Baldwin’s disastrous interview earlier this month with George Stephanopoulos (D-ABC), the Ukrainian Anatoly is now speaking out. He told the Sun newspaper…

“Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal? “And why did he fire the shot during the preparations? The revolver is the type of gun which doesn’t shoot before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty for causing that shot. “It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand so it’s hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death.”

This kind of blowback is not at all unexpected.

During his interview, Baldwin said two things that offended the sensibilities of pretty much everyone. First off, he claimed he never pulled the trigger on the pistol that went off. Secondly, he claimed he was in no way responsible, that he felt no guilt over Hutchins’ death.

The very idea he didn’t pull the trigger is preposterous and insulting. Unless that firearm was defective to a point where it was utterly useless, he had to have pulled the trigger. Further, publicly absolving himself of all responsibility… Did he not understand the effect this would have on Hutchins’ family?

Then, after that disastrous interview, he deleted his Twitter account…

All along, I’ve said Baldwin deserves the benefit of every doubt and sympathy. In his own way, he is also a victim of this awful accident. But his behavior in the weeks since, most especially his lack of humility during that ABC interview, make it awfully difficult to sympathize with him. His actions seem more mercenary than transparent, more selfish and protective than caring about the real victims here.

The ABC interview was undoubtedly a public relations move, and Hutchins’ father apparently resents it for reasons we can all understand.

At the time of the ABC interview, I said Baldwin had only increased his legal jeopardy. But, from the sounds of these new comments, the family sounds more willing to sue today than they did before. The use of the word “responsible” is telling.

Baldwin’s legal team must be seething over that interview. It’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen — the act of an egomaniac who is sure he knows best.

