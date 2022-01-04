Patton Oswalt Mocked for Lengthy Apology over Dave Chappelle Performance

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt has been roundly mocked on social media for his effete response to the woke backlash over his New Year’s Eve photo with comedian Dave Chappelle.

The woke scolds mercilessly attacked Oswalt over the weekend when he posted a photo of himself alongside Dave Chappelle on New Year’s Eve, with many denouncing the latter as a transphobe due to his stance against the more extreme elements of the transgender agenda. Oswalt later defended Chappelle.

“I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago,” Oswalt wrote.

A wave of hate came rushing in. Patton Oswalt defended his decision to post the photo, albeit while still characterizing Dave Chappelle as opposing “transgender rights & representation.”

“We also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves,” said Oswalt. “For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues. But I also don’t believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning.”

As Breitbart News previously noted, Chappelle has never opposed transgender rights or transgender dignity and has only “made jokes about transgender genitalia and the antagonism between him and increasingly authoritarian LGBTQ activists.”

Later, after admitting he feels guilt for cutting people out of his life due to political disagreements, Oswalt apologized to anyone for not considering “the hurt this would cause.”

Conservatives and anti-cancel culture warriors were merciless in their mockery of Oswalt.

Publicly denouncing a life-long friend over political differences in order to satiate an angry mob of strangers is gross enough, but — as was totally predictable — this pitiful penitence meant the mob smelled blood in the water, and they attacked more for it not being enough. https://t.co/Pa1YIFTpSW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 3, 2022

One of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. Alleged comedian Patton Oswalt publicly apologizes for the high crime of posting photos with Dave Chapelle https://t.co/neksjr5Mli — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 3, 2022

lol you're pathetic. Be friends with your friends and tell internet strangers to get fucked. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 3, 2022