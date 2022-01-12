Jim Gaffigan Bashes Trump on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’: ‘I Would Take Biden’s Corpse over Trump’

In case it was ever in doubt, comedian Jim Gaffigan used his recent guest appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” to reiterate his antipathy for former President Donald Trump, saying he would prefer the “corpse” of Joe Biden over the 45th president.

Gaffigan made his comment in response to Rogan’s criticisms of the Biden administration for its failures at the southern border and on infrastructure.

“I would take Biden’s corpse over Trump,” Gaffigan interjected.

“Well, it’s not really Biden,” Rogan responded. “It’s the cabinet. It’s the people that are running the whole administration. That’s what’s going on now. It’s not Biden. It’s all the other folks that are moving things in place.”

Gaffigan replied: “Along the same lines of what you just said, Betsy DeVos, Stephen Miller, you’d take all those people?” He added, “Even Mike Pence, you’d take him over — say what you want about Kamala — it’s like any of those people. And I know I’ll probably get murdered by some Trumpie.”

“I don’t think she’s the best example,” Rogan said. “I think Kamla Harris has a storied history of incarcerating people and keeping people in jail past the time they were supposed to be released.”

Gaffigan retorted: “Mike Pence believed in, like, you could do therapy to get rid of gay.”

In 2020, Gaffigan infamously experienced an epic social media meltdown during the Republican National Convention. The comedian fired off more than 15 five-alarm tweets in which he railed against President Trump as a “con man” and “rapist.”

This month, Gaffigan defended former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in an interview with The Daily Beast, claiming that despite their deficiencies during the pandemic, “at least they had good intentions.”

