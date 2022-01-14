Never Woke Enough: Pro-BLM Actress Kristen Bell Attacked for Posing with Police

Actress Kristen Bell — known for her roles in Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and voice work in Disney’s Frozen — is under attack for posing in photos with police officers.

Bell appeared to have recently stopped by the Lancaster station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where she met and took photos with several officers.

The station’s official Instagram account shared two photos of the actress visiting with staff late last year.

“Today, we had the absolute pleasure of meeting @kristenanniebell, who was hands down, the kindest human ever,” the station wrote in its caption. “There truly never is a dull moment at Lancaster!”

Leftists reacted to the photos with vitriol against Bell, who they also bizarrely condemned for being a “landlord.”

“Landlord celebrities will post about Juneteenth but at the end of the day their allies are the cops that protect their property at the expense of human life,” one Twitter user wrote.

landlord celebrities will post about juneteenth but at the end of the day their allies are the cops that protect their property at the expense of human life pic.twitter.com/pU6gPaFXhv — beguiling bug 🚲 (@runolgarun) November 22, 2021

“Wow this sucks so much @KristenBell. Taking pictures with deputy gang members,” another reacted.

“Kristen Bell is a landlord. She’s taking pics with violent deputy gang members. Safe to safe @KristenBell is probably just not a good person???” the Twitter user added.

“Is she part of the gang now?” another asked.

“Knew there was a reason I hated her so much,” another reacted.

“i knew this bitch was evil,” another tweeted.

“A long time ago, we used to be friends — but then she posed with some cops,” another wrote.

“Disgusting,” another Twitter user commented.

Bell personally holds standard liberal positions for a Hollywood celebrity. The actress has publicly supported Black Lives Matter and has vowed to raise her children to be “anti-racist.”

In the summer of 2020, Bell joined a throng of her fellow white Hollywood celebrities to star in an “I Take Responsibility” PSA, in which the artists apologized for their own racism, “every unchecked moment,” and “every not so funny joke.”

