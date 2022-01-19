NBC Cancels Ellen DeGeneres’ Game Show after Four Seasons

NBC has canceled Ellen DeGeneres’ game show, Ellen’s Game of Games after four seasons, according to reports. The show will end after the twenty-episode season that ended last May, according to Deadline.

The game show was a solid ratings success for the first few years but for the last two seasons had begun slipping. The ratings for season three, for instance, fell by nearly thirty percent and last year’s fourth season were off fifty percent.

Still, the game show earned DeGeneris two Primetime Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2019.

The cancellation comes at the same time that DeGeneris finishes her final season of her daytime talk show, after she announced that she would end her talk show after 19 seasons.

DeGeneris ended her show on a sour note after accusations that she fostered a “toxic work place.” But ratings for her show have also been tumbling.

Last year, Emmy Award-winning producer Hedda Muskat appeared on an Australian talk show, and said she was not surprised that the DeGeneres talk show was coming to an end. In fact, Muskat said she thought “The viewers fired her” as seen when the show’s ratings crashed.

The Degeneris talk show lost more than one million viewers over the course of the show’s 18th season after rumors of DeGeneris’ toxic workplace accusations began circulating.

Before that, it was revealed that A-list celebrities had begun refusing to accept invites to be guests on her show.

In 2020, DeGeneris had apologized to staff over the show’s culture of sexual harassment. But it wasn’t enough to save her show, it appears.

